World is reluctant to counteract illegal project sponsored by West in Armenia, expert says

24 July 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Just as the Armenians committed provocations in the area of hostilities, they continue to commit ecocidal provocations in the Arazdayan region. In this regard, not only Azerbaijani NGOs are not silent, but also foreign NGOs. Sadly to day the other side is indifferent or so much reluctant to countermeasure the act Armenia's ecological terror. They simply do not understand that this is a loss not only to Azerbaijan, but also neighbors in the surrounding.

Indian microbiologist Zafar Nowshad Wani has become one of the foreign NGOs that has been supporting Azerbaijan for a long time. Upon hearing the information about Armenia's latest construction of an illegal metallurgical plant, he immediately expressed his opinion on the matter to Azernews.

"Today’s world does not take any action to stop this illegal project of west sponsored in Armenia as most of the countries in the world have no financial interest in Armenia"

According to him, even Armenia is not an interesting country for some countries in the world in the economic field, for example, in terms of exports.

Wani also emphasized the importance of organizing special discussions at the UN to prevent the cruelty committed by Armenia against ecology. He said that urgently most powerful and influential countries which are the part of United Nations Environmental committees should immediately call the meeting to stop this ecological crisis.

Speaking about adequate ways to prevent these types of environmental problems, the Indian expert noted the importance of educating the common people about the rising environmental concerns.

"Seminars should be conducted in the schools and colleges, rallies by the environmental activist and civil society members should be organized in every country to make common people aware about potential threat to our fragile environmental ecosystem," the microbiologist concluded.

It should be noted that Armenia, with the help of foreign forces, continues the illegal construction of a new metallurgical plant in Arazdayan, bordering the Nakhchivan MR of Azerbaijan. With this, the Armenians completely violate the agreement based on the Espoo UN Convention. Since the plant is being built in the area of the Araz River, which flows through the territory of neighboring countries, it represents a serious threat to the territory of Azerbaijan and Iran from an environmental point of view.

While the world is facing other global problems, this provocation by the Armenians cannot be treated indifferently. We hope that this will be successfully prevented before it is too late.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz