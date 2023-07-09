What Western Organisation reveals on Armenia? - power of Iron Fist that cures Hayk of myth-addiction malady

9 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The latest survey in Yerevan conducted by GALLUP International Association (GIA) reveals that Armenian society started to quit the myth addiction. This malady, which was once incurable, was able to recover a lot under the iron fist of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Considering that during the war, some countries believed in the myths invented by Armenians, while others supported them out of special sympathy, but in the end, this exaggerated "Armenian saga" started to make people feel disgusted. To top it all off, even hypothetically they commence to believe in these fabrications themselves, let alone others. It's a bit funny, but listening to the debunking of this myth makes one even want to abandon the planet. So the Armenian myth claims that many things that we currently utulise in our daily life, which make our life easier, such as phones, colorful televisions, most medicaments, and so on have been discovered and invented by Armenians. And let's not forget that this claim includes the territories of some world countries.

They brag that Russia gained victory over Nazi Germany thanks to the marshals and generals of Armenian origin. Going further, even Hay intellectuals declare that if these officers had not participated in the Red Army in WWII, Russia would have lost the war. Or the USA became great after the Armenian migration. However, in both cases, they forget the realities that Armenia is the poorest country in the South Caucasus, and they enjoined the humiliating defeat in 2020.

Reading the books and articles of so-called Armenian intelligentsia, I have no other option but to think that they are competing with each other in fabrications. Further to the above-mentioned myths, some Armenian “scholars” claim that the West owes them as modern European culture, according to them, was formed since they were the first nation in the world who accepted Christianity, and thanks to them Christianity was preserved, and spread so widely.

Needless to speak with them and to try explain that Armenia was the third state after Caucasian Albania and the kingdom of Urfa which officially accepted Christianity. In such cases, even the books confirming these facts, written in Armenian hundreds of years ago, will not help you. Instead of reading manuscripts written by hooks or crooks in their own language and going deep into the facts, they prefer to blabber and scandalize.

Of course, an ordinary Armenian living under such fairy tales throughout his life would claim that they are superhuman and the world is indebted to them. So, in their mind, all countries led by the USA, which "Armenians made it great," are obliged to race to save them whenever Armenia is in danger. Therefore they were mad in 2020, when no country came to “help” them, more precisely, to die just for them during the 44-day war. They were unable to make out why those ordinary people, i.e. Russians, the French, Americans and so on were reluctant to sacrifice for the “culture creator superhuman Armenians”; though they believed and expected it.

On the other hand, the world could not make out Armenian intention either. For example, why an ordinary American from Texas should die for them. Unlike brain-washed Armenian, the same American questions that if they are so good and made the USA great, why Armenia is the poorest and most miserable country in the South Caucasus. Everybody asks that if they are so capable, why they do not to live and make their own country great. Actually the same questions have been asked for a long. However, brain-washed Armenians resisted to accept the reality.

Another good news came from world-known GALLUP International Association last week. So, it conducted two surveys in 2023, the first in January and the second recently. According to the results of the first survey, 91.3 percent of Armenians believed that in any war with Azerbaijan, foreign countries will run to help Armenia. A total of 34 percent believed that France will help Armenia, 30 percent expected help from Russia, 28 percent from the USA, and 25 percent from India. The most ridiculous thing is that 40 percent of Armenia thought Iran would fight with Azerbaijan for the cause of them. It reveals the extent of stupidity stemming from brain-washing. Only idiots can think that for Armenia 35 million Azerbaijanis in the South Azerbaijan will fight against 10 million Azerbaijanis in the north.

However, GALLUP says that in the second survey, 64.5 percent of Armenian expect foreign assistance. Besides, the percentage of people expecting help decreased to 19.6 percent, Russia 19.5 percent, Iran 18.6 percent, the USA 11.6 and India 6.8 percent. The results herald that the percentage of Armenian comprehending the real situation increases. They also prove that the provocations and terror acts in Karabakh and on the Azerbaijan's border are committed by Armenian terrorist groups and separatists, because they are still hopeful that someone will want to be part of this illegal game. Unfortunately, it seems the provocations will continue because the majority of Hayk keep hoping for external assistance and believing in promises made by leaders of different countries such as Macron, who is more pro-Armenian than Armenians.

On the other hand, the survey confirms that some effective operation of the Azerbaijan Army continues successfully and the final peace is not far. Metaphorically speaking, on every provocation, banging on the empty heads of Armenians, the Iron Fist convinces Armenians that promises of people such as Macron are as empty as the heads of Hayk.

