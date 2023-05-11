Either outpost or buffer: shameful status of Armenia against backdrop of strong Azerbaijan

11 May 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ara Fidanyan and other high-ranking officials of law enforcement agencies. What did they talk about, what decisions did they come to? By and large, for Azerbaijan there is no significance. We just don't care anymore. Because Azerbaijan managed to radically change the situation, both by winning the 44-day war, and by strengthening its position in the time that has passed since that great victory.

And this is not what is said only in this article. This is how many Armenian media write. From the latter, they criticize Pashinyan very harshly for his participation in the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in WWII. Armenian authors write that earlier Pashinyan positioned himself as a representative of the "new Armenia". Like, they believed him, hoped that he was leading the country to democracy, Western values. And he, as a result, only increased Armenia's dependence on Russia.

Other Armenian media recall the words of French President Macron about the perception of Armenia as an anti-Russian buffer, that is, a devastated and destroyed territory. In this regard, Armenian authors recalled the words of Boris Gryzlov, when he was chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, that Armenia is Russia's outpost in the Caucasus. You know what's shocking? The fact that the word outpost, in the interpretation of many Armenian media, does not sound offensive, but even kind of laudatory and promising.

Yerevan journalists, in all seriousness, scribble opuses that the outpost has allies, friends, partners, as well as enemies who, based on the military-political balance, do not dare to attack. The buffer is used and thrown away. The buffer is not armed. The buffer is made the subject of a slaughter. A buffer is a bargaining chip that is spent in a big game.

The people of the buffer zone are destined to be subjected to genocide, to become cannon fodder - in the name of the interests and games of others. It was to all this that Nikol Pashinyan gave his consent. This is not a personal opinion. This is what the Armenian media write about, which compete in what is the most correct status this country has. The choice, as we see, is between the most humiliating options.

Armenia is a country that has a personal potential for growth, for gaining at least a number of elements of true independence, it simply does not exist. And this is the logical end of more than thirty years of attempts to build the Armenian present and future on the ideas of replicating myths and endless political and territorial claims against neighboring states.

That is why, taking into account the current actual status of Armenia, and in any case, this is the status of a loser state that is ready to surrender to anyone and at any time, all these gatherings of Pashinyan with his entourage are no longer of interest to anyone in Baku. Our country is implementing its plans, without looking back at what is happening in Yerevan. And this once again proved the today's address to the people of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He left the liberated Shusha. The one that was under Armenian occupation for 28 years.

"Shusha is a symbol of our Victory, the crown of our Victory," the President truly emphasized.

From May 2 to the present, he was in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, where he carried out many activities, in particular, the foundation was laid for 10 villages.

"Being in Karabakh and East Zangazur for about ten days, I once again see with my own eyes that Karabakh and East Zangazur are being revived, roads, bridges, tunnels, power plants, reservoirs, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, lines are being laid transmission lines," the President of Azerbaijan said. And it is true. And not only this.

"The greatest dream of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was to see Shusha, Karabakh and Zangazur free from occupation. We made his dream and the dream of the entire Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijanis of the whole world come true," the President stressed.

These were the words of a world-class politician who managed to realize the dream of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the dream of each of us. These were the words of a politician who knows what, when and how to do. For the benefit of an independent, strong, prosperous Azerbaijan, which is realizing its plans, despite the opposition of Armenia's historical allies, who perceive this country either as their outpost or as a buffer.

