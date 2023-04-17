How can France support the Armenians, knowing everything about them?

17 April 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Leyla Tarverdiyeva, Day.az

Scandals around Armenia follow one after another, and every time our neighbors goes deeper and deeper. Bloody provocation at the border, demonstrative torture of an Azerbaijani soldier. And lastly the incident with the burning of the flag, which is the limit and there is nowhere to go. However, our neighbors seems to be very capable of such things, and the sports provocation, I think, will not be the last.

In this situation, we listen with particular interest to the voices reaching our region from outside. These voices, always loud and indignant, when there is a chance to blame Azerbaijan for something, something is not heard. Or almost inaudible. Apparently, the intercessors of Armenia simply have nothing to say in connection with the latest incident. Everything was too obvious, and there were no Azerbaijanis nearby to put the blame on them. I would very much like to hear the loud indignation of France. This country is the first to rush into battle, copying Armenian narratives. Let us take, for example, the official statement of the French Foreign Ministry after the bloodshed provoked by the Armenian side in Zangazur. How much pathos was in this statement. The French Foreign Ministry defended the Armenian provocateurs with a broad chest and laid all the blame on the Azerbaijani side. A stable peace, according to French diplomacy, depends entirely on, we quote, "respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the occupied positions on the Armenian side of the line of contact." It is surprising that France, which for thirty years has never called on Armenians to withdraw troops from the occupied 10,000 square kilometers of Azerbaijani territories, is now so worried about some square meters on the conventional border, the delimitation of which has been dragged out by the Armenian side for two and a half years.

There are many questions for the French side. Let's highlight two of them.

First, where did the French Foreign Ministry get the idea that the territory where the Azerbaijani posts were set up was "occupied"? The Azerbaijani side did not occupy a single meter of foreign land. Now we are not talking about the fact that, from the point of view of history, the lands now occupied by Armenia are far from us. We analyze the situation from the point of view of international law. Back in the early 1990s, the world recognized the post-Soviet countries within their Soviet administrative borders. Those posts that the Azerbaijani army establishes in the Lachin region are within these borders. The fact that the Armenians illegally owned these lands for thirty years does not yet make them Armenian. The border is not delimited, but we do not live in the Stone Age and we know how to use maps. And, to be honest, we do not feel sorry for the tears of villagers who during the years of occupation built houses, plowed and grazed cattle on the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, and after the 44-day war lost their farms. You had to have your head on your shoulders so as not to cry today in front of journalists and visiting lobbyists, stretching your arms towards the Azerbaijani positions and yelling that the Azerbaijanis supposedly took your house away.

And the second, most important question - does the French Foreign Ministry feel any remorse? The fact is that the French side has always shown great interest in our region and has been actively interfering in it for centuries. France is well aware of who is who in the South Caucasus. Maybe the question will sound naive, but still, how can she protect the Armenians, knowing who the beast really is? There is no doubt that the French are aware of the matter. Their archives contain a lot of evidence of Armenian atrocities. Just today, a remarkable archival document revealed again on social networks. This is a letter from the High Commissioner of France for the Caucasus, Damian de Martel, sent on July 20, 1920 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his country. The message contains facts proving the crimes committed by Armenians against the Azerbaijani people. In particular, Martel writes that in June 1920, four thousand Azerbaijanis were drowned by Armenians in the Araz River. This document is stored in the archives of the French Foreign Ministry, the same one that regularly makes statements in favor of Armenia, knowing that innocent blood is on the hands of the Armenians. French diplomats witnessed the genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918-1920, French journalists witnessed the genocide in Khojaly in 1992.

During the 44-day war, the State Translation Center prepared a material based on documentary facts and reflecting the assessments and confessions of the French about the Armenians and the Khojaly genocide. Everyone remembers that during the days of the Second Karabakh War the French side rushed to the embrasure for the interests of the defeated aggressor. The quotes collected by the center indicate that France cannot justify its behavior by saying that it is not in the know.

Alexandre Dumas knew about what the Armenians were like when he wrote that "on a difficult day they will turn away from those who patronized and helped them yesterday." The more or less proven history of Armenians testifies to how right the writer was.

And here is the translation of Damian de Martel’s letter: “As for these military operations, I received information from eyewitnesses who had just returned from Armenia about how these operations were being carried out. At the end of June, Armenian troops in the south of Iravan surrounded 25 villages, where more than 40 thousand Azerbaijanis live in. The local population, which lives in the territory close to the capital, does not claim independence and has always led a calm and peaceful life. Having driven them out of the villages with cannon shots, they were thrown into the Araz River. The deserted villages were immediately occupied by migrated Armenians. During these events, Armenian soldiers dropped and killed 4,000 people in the waters of Araz, including women and children."

French journalist Jean Yves Yunet: "We are witnesses of the Khojaly tragedy. We saw with our own eyes the mutilated bodies of the defenders of Khojaly, hundreds of civilians - women, children, the elderly ... We could not finish filming due to the shelling of our helicopter by Armenians. But what we saw from the height was sufficient to imagine the atrocities inflicted. It was a horrific picture. The Armenians, who brutally massacred 5-6-year-old children, infants, pregnant women, cannot be compared with any killers ... I saw with my own eyes how during the capture at another village, an Armenian, seeing a healthy child, dismembered him in half. Then he threw the body parts in the face and on the head of the mother, after which, the woman, stained with the blood of her child, lost her mind and began to laugh.

After the massacre in Khojaly, the French newspaper Le Monde wrote: "Foreign journalists in Aghdam saw three scalped women and children with their nails pulled out among the women and children killed in Khojaly. This is not Azerbaijani propaganda, but reality ... The Khojaly tragedy is even worse than the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis in the village of Khatyn. With this cruel terrorist act, the Armenians showed their wild essence to the whole world. On the night of February 25-26, the civilians of the city of Khojaly were massacred. Only the dead remained in Khojaly..."

The Libération journalist, being on the Armenian side, was so shocked that he told the truth: "The Khojaly massacre was carried out according to a pre-prepared scenario. The day before the city was occupied, 49 Azerbaijanis were taken prisoner and then shot. The commanders of battalions and military units decided to exterminate a few hours before the attack, 58 Azerbaijanis, most of whom were women and children, were killed at the headquarters of the 366th regiment... The Armenians laid 100 corpses side by side, building a bridge for themselves. Walking over it, I stepped on the baby's chest and shuddered so much that I dropped the camera, notebook and pen, they got dirty in blood. I lost my temper, a shiver ran through my whole body... "

The French journalist of Armenian origin Berain Siradzhanyan made a very important confession: "... I saw Khojaly with my own eyes. Everywhere there was a smell of blood. I was horrified by the bodies of the dead gathered in a heap... I was afraid that the Azerbaijanis, their children and future generations would not forgive us for this blood... Today the Russians are with us, they support us. And what will happen tomorrow? What if we are left without support..."

The French Armenian journalist is absolutely right - the Azerbaijani people will not forgive the Armenians for this blood. They have to earn forgiveness. In the meantime, the Armenians only aggravate their guilt under the protection of their surrogate mothers - Russia and France. And then dad showed up in the person of Iran. In a word, the whole "family" is assembled. And what should be taken into account: all three "parents" are well aware of the essence of Armenian nationalism, their archives are full of terrible truth about whom they took under their guardianship.

Politics is politics, interests are interests, but still I want to ask the same French: how can you defend the Armenians, knowing so much about them? Maybe it's because France and Armenia are much alike..?

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz