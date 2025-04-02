Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Keshishkand direction

2 April 2025 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

On April 2, starting from 13:55 to 14:05, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Istisu settlement of Keshishkand district, using small arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!