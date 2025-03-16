Armenian forces open fire on Azerbaijani positions yet again

16 March 2025 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, that the attack targeted Azerbaijani positions, though no further details were provided regarding casualties or damages.

On March 16, at approximately 18:35, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from positions located in the direction of the Khazinavar settlement of the Gorus district.

