Azerbaijan clears 787 hectares of land from mines in liberated regions
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released information on the mine-clearance operations carried out from February 3 to 9 in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
ANAMA reported that during the mine-clearance operations conducted last month in the regions of Tartar, Agdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojali, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 78 anti-personnel mines, 16 anti-tank mines, and 294 unexploded ordnance (UXOs) were discovered and safely neutralized.
In total, 787 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military ordnance, contributing significantly to the safety and rehabilitation of these formerly occupied areas.
