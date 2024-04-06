Armenia receives no answer to its most important question in Brussels: says Russian pundit

6 April 2024 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia could not find an answer to its most important question in Brussels.

Azernews reports that Sergey Markedonov, a scientific employee of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and political scientist, said this.

He said that the issue of Yerevan's security is still up in the air.

According to the expert, some promises made to Armenia have not been fulfilled yet.

It should be noted that on April 5, a meeting was held in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell. According to the Armenian mass media, the ruling "Civil Contract" party was dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting. Because less funding was allocated to Armenia than expected.

In addition, according to the opinions of many experts, Armenia's complete inclusion in the Western union calls into question its future in the South Caucasus. Armenia, which once depended only on Russia and ensured its economic existence under its patronage, has chosen a completely different direction and is fighting for an uncertain outcome.

Armenia is also unable to achieve possible results in the normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan. Because his choice does not allow it.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz