Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani army positions

16 February 2024 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

On February 16, at 12:50, units of the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region from the positions stationed in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the direction mentioned.

---

