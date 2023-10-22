31 Turkish diplomats assassinated by Armenian terrorist organizations in last 53 years

22 October 2023 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

48 years have passed since the assassination of the Turkish ambassador in Vienna, Danish Tunalıgil, by the Armenian terrorist organizations ASALA and JCAG. The ambassador was killed on October 22, 1975, as a result of a heinous attack by terrorists.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that a total of 58 Turkish citizens, including 31 diplomats and their family members, were killed as a result of the assassinations of Armenian terrorist organizations against Turks living abroad since 1970.

ASALA terrorist organization was established for the first time in 1975 in order to fight against Turks through terrorism. In addition to Turkey, the organization that targets some countries also attacked the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches for the first time on January 20, 1975. Another Armenian terrorist organization, JCAG, was founded in 1975 in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. On October 22 of the same year, the ASALA and JCAG terrorist organizations took responsibility for the murder of the Turkish ambassador to this country, Danish Tunalıgil, in Vienna.

On January 27, 1973, in the city of Santa Barbara, USA, Mehmet Baydar, the Turkish ambassador to Los Angeles, and Bahadir Demir, the consul, were killed by Armenian-born Gurgen Migırdıch Yanıkyan. This was the first attempt by Armenians against Turkish diplomats. Later, Turkey's Ambassador to Paris Ismail Erez (1975), Ambassador to the Vatican Taha Carim (1977), Consul General in Sydney Sharık Aynak (1980), Consul General in Los Angeles Kemal Arikan (1982), Consul General in Boston Orkhan Gunduz (1982) and Ambassador Galip in Belgrade Balkar (1983) were also victims of Armenian terrorist organizations.

In addition, during the assassinations carried out by Armenian terrorists, in 1991 and 1994, employees of the Turkish Embassy in Greece, Çetin Görgü and Ömer Haluk Sipahioğlu, in 1993, the attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Iraq, Çağlar Yücel, in 2004, the Turkish Consulate General in Mosul were killed. attachés Nihat Akbaş, Bilal Urgen, Adem Çiçek, Bulent Kiranşal, and Süleyman Karahasanoğlu, in 2013 Sinan Yılmaz, an employee of the Turkish Embassy in Somalia, and Osman Köse, an employee of the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil, were killed this year.

In addition to Turkish diplomats, their family members and drivers were also attacked by terrorist organizations. Thus, Necla Kuneralp, the wife of Zeki Kuneralp, the Turkish ambassador to Spain, and Beshir Balcioglu, the former ambassador, were killed in 1978 during an armed attack on a car belonging to the embassy. Nadide Akbay, the wife of Erkut Akbay, the attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Portugal, was killed in the same way. Yurtsev Mihçioğlu, an employee of the Turkish embassy in Portugal, and his wife Cahide Mihçioğlu were also killed during the attack on the embassy.

Most of these assassinations were carried out by terrorist organizations ASALA and JCAG.

In addition, on July 15, 1983, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device planted by the ASALA terrorist organization in front of the office of "Turkish Airlines" at Orly airport in Paris, eight people were killed, including two citizens of Turkey, four of France, one of the United States and one of Sweden. 55 people, including 28 Turks, were injured.

Despite these bloody acts of terrorism, the Armenian leadership and diaspora, who are defenders of the "Armenian genocide" claims, are trying to forget Armenian terrorism, holding various events and erecting monuments in memory of terrorist organizations and terrorists. A clear example of this is the monument erected in memory of the members of the ASALA terrorist organization at the "Yerablur" state military cemetery in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and the books published to promote the ASALA terrorists as "heroes".

