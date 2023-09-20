Azerbaijan House operating in Canada attacked by Armenian-origin

20 September 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported that the Azerbaijan House operating in Canada was attacked. According to the Committee's hotline, the incident occurred at night when a group of people of Armenian origin came to the Toronto Azerbaijan House and tried to commit provocation by saying insults against Azerbaijan. Law enforcement authorities were notified of the incident, Azernews reports, citing State Committee.

The Azerbaijan House in Canada was officially opened in North York district of Ontario province in September 2019. The opening ceremony was attended by employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azerbaijan's Chargé d'affaires in Canada Vasif Abutalibov, representatives of the Canadian government and parliament, consul general of Turkiye, local residents and representatives of India, Jewish and Uzbekistan communities, heads and members of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.

