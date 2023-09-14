Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in Nakhchivan

14 September 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

On September 14, at 14:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Khachik settlement of the Keshishkend district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Havush settlement of the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

