13 September 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

On September 13, at about 12:20, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, intensively fired at the Azerbaijan Army's combat positions stationed in Aghdam direction, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the Azerbaijan Army Units took necessary measures.

---

