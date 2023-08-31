Ombudswoman issues statement in connection with attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon

31 August 2023 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the provocation committed against the Azerbaijani embassy in Lebanon by persons of Armenian origin, Azernews reports.

It was noted that throughout history Armenia has pursued a policy of terror against Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats. Another case, which became one of the consequences of this policy, occurred in Lebanon, where about 50 people of Armenian origin gathered in front of the administrative building of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, and threw bottles with paint and explosives into the building.

Of serious concern is the fact that the Armenians continue their radical attacks and violent acts in order to carry out the action, shouting unfounded slogans with accusations of disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Regarding the event, the statement of the Human Rights Commissioner reads:

“The monument dedicated to the terrorist operation "Nemesis" was unveiled as a symbol of Armenia's terrorist policy towards Azerbaijani-Turkish diplomats throughout history.

Although there were no casualties among the embassy staff, such cases should be considered provocations aimed at causing harm to the life and health of Azerbaijani diplomats. At the same time, the fact that the people who committed the provocation left the place when law enforcement officers arrived should not prevent them from taking appropriate measures of responsibility.

It is known that, according to international law, the buildings of embassies are inviolable and must be protected from any interference and damage. Each state must take the necessary measures to ensure the security of the diplomatic service.

Unfortunately, the Armenians have repeatedly attacked the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and committed various acts of vandalism. A similar incident happened last year in front of our embassy in Lebanon. For this reason, it is of serious concern that the Armenians continue their radical attacks under the pretext of holding action and committing violent acts, shouting unfounded slogans demonstrating disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

We want to inform you that we have repeatedly openly called for the propaganda of Armenia's hatred against Azerbaijanis to become more acute. Thus, the continuation of this policy of Azerbaijanophobia leads to the commission by Armenians, both inside Armenia and outside it, of actions directed against Azerbaijan in various forms.

I call on all foreign states to fulfill their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, strongly condemn cases of attacks on diplomatic missions, and support the adoption of the necessary measures of responsibility”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz