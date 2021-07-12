An Azerbaijani civilian has been hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in libertated Fuzuli district, the district's Prosecutor’s Office has reported.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 (GMT+4) on July 12 in Fuzuli’s Garakhanbayli village when Elshan Khalilov, a resident of Yevlakh region, stepped on a cluster bomb while working in the area.

As a result of the explosion of the bomblet, he received various injuries.

The cluster bomb that is forbidden by the international law, had been fired at Fuzuli by Armenian forces during the war in autumn 2020.