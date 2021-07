The units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from the positions located in Chambarak district of Armenia at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Zamanli village of Gadabay district, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on July 10.

The shooting took place on July 9 at 21:05 (GMT+4).

The ministry said that there are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.