Armenian armed forces are subjecting to artillery fire Azerbaijan’s Gubadli region from the direction of the Goris region of Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The ministry said that Azerbaijani Army Units will take relevant retaliatory actions.

Earlier today, the ministry reported that Armenia have been shelling civilian settlements in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions since 07:35.

Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani civilians have killed 91 people since September 27 when the Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front.