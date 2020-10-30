By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has launched a criminal case over Armenia’s missile attack on Barda city, the agency’s website reported.

Armenian forces fired two 300 mm Smerch multiple rocket launchers of the 9M525 type, with a cassette warhead of 9H235, containing 72 shrapnel warheads and a total of 144 bombs, from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher system to the densely populated area of Barda city on September 28.

Twenty-one people, including five women, were killed, and 70 people, including eight children and fifteen women, were injured in the attack. In addition, more than 30 civilian infrastructure facilities, more than 20 private houses and 22 vehicles were seriously damaged.

The criminal case has been launched under articles 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan.

"Armenia will answer for these actions, sooner or later the perpetrators will be brought to justice. The terrorist attack committed in Azerbaijan is connected with its success on the battlefield. I can say with full responsibility that Azerbaijan achieves success in battle every time,” Kamran Aliyev stated.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reminded that since September 27, Armenian armed forces have grossly violated the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocol, the UN Security Council resolution, and the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire by deliberately targeting Azerbaijan’s civilian population, and launching missile and artillery attacks on cities and regions located far from the conflict zone.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan emphasized that all possible measures will be taken, including appeals to international organizations, in order to expose the aggressor nature of Armenia in the international arena and impose sanctions against the aggressor country, as stipulated by international law.

İt should be noted that as a result of missile attack on Barda on October 27, four civilians were killed and 10 wounded. In addition, lately it was reported that another civilian who was wounded died from his wounds in the hospital where he was being treated.

Ninety civilians have been killed and 392 injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27. In addition, 2,406 houses and 92 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 423 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others. Additionally, Armenia targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz