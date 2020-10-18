By Trend

Despite the announcement of a new ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces maintained tension on the front line, firing mortars and artillery in different directions throughout the night, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that on Oct. 18, 2020 Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Agdare, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil directions of the front line. Azerbaijani army units prevent these attacks.

