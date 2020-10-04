By Trend

As a result of the fire of Armenian Armed Forces, an officer of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office was injured, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the official appeal of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev to the Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of CIS member states L.V. Yermolaev, President of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) Cheol-Kyu Hwang, Secretary General of the IAP Han Moral, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Council of Europe High Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour, and Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council.

Ozal Hasanov, one of officers of the Prosecutor General’s Office, carrying out all necessary investigative measures in combat conditions, was seriously wounded and needed surgery.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz