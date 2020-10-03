The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported fresh attack on Azerbaijani settlements in Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Goranboy regions and Tartar district on October 3.

On October 3, during the night, the Armenian armed forces inflicted artillery strikes on the Terter city, the Sahleabad, Gazian, Gapanli, Gaynag, Eskipara, Husanli villages of the district, the Ayag Gervend, Imankulubeyli, Garadaghli, Tezekend villages of the Aghdam region, the Muganli, Kiyameddinli, Renjberler villages of the Aghjabadi region and the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy region.

Currently, the Guzanli village of the Aghdam region is being inflicted to artillery fire. The Azerbaijan Army is taking retaliatory measures against the enemy.

Earlier, the ministry said that the military activities of Armenian Armed Forces in various directions of the front line were suppressed over the night leading to October 3, adding that the situation on the front line remains tense.

During the night, military activities of Armenian Armed Forces in various directions of the front line were suppressed, and crushing strikes were inflicted on the forces, the ministry said.

Armenian forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

9 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 55 others have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructures since 27 September. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.