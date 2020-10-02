By Turac Faracova

Armenia is waging large-scale misinformation campaign around the clashes on the line of contact that started on September 27.

The Armenian Defence Ministry has been circulated old videos not related to the ongoing clashes and made a number of unsubstantiated claims regarding the fighting.

Among series of fake news spread by Armenia was the alleged downing of Su-25 fighter jet belonging to the Armenian armed forces by an F-16 aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Armenian claim was rebuffed after it was revealed that the fighter jet crashed after hitting the mountain without

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev described the allegations around Su-25 fighter jet as another misinformation by Armenia.

As was revealed later, the fighter jet had crashed not in an attack but while hitting a mountain.

Hajiyev stated that two Su-25 planes took off in Armenia on September 29. Both planes hit a mountain, and as a result both of them were exploded and destroyed.

“This shows that the Armenia does not provide accurate information to its citizens and the public. Armenian military leadership should provide information about the second plane and its pilot, rather than accuse any other party. Armenia's statements about the involvement of a third party in the conflict are completely absurd and have no ground,” Hajiyev said.

The official said that “this is an attempt of Armenia to distract attention from its aggressive policy.”

He further called on Yerevan to inform the Armenian public about the purpose of the departure of two Su-25 aircraft from the territory of Armenia and the circumstances under which they crashed into a mountain, the death of the pilots and inform the Armenian public"

Earlier, Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s Spokesperson Vagif Dargahli announced that Armenia was using old videos from previous battles to the population as new.

“Such activity of the Armenian side includes presenting old videos from previous battles to the population as new. The goal is to pass their failure off to the population as their success.”

Armenian media recently used the footage of destroyed Mi-17 helicopter of Syrian Air Forces, alleging that it belongs to the Azerbaijani Army. The photo widely shared in the Armenian media dates back to February 11, 2020 and has nothing to do with the recent clashes on the contact line between the Azerbaijan and Armenian troops.