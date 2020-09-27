By Trend

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

"As a result of the Armenian armed forces’ intensive shelling of Gapanli village in Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvend villages in Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbayli and Jojug Marjanli villages in Fuzuli district, there are wounded and killed among the civilians, as well as big damage was caused to most of the nearby houses and civilian facilities,” the message said.

Injured civilian of Tartar district Royal Hasanov, residents of Dashkesan district Jalal Zalov, Fizuli Mammadov, Vusal Guliyev, residents of Aghdam district Beykishi Zeynalov, Eshgin Allahyarov were hospitalized.

