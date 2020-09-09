By Akbar Mammadov

Armenia has started military training for women in occupied territories of Azerbaijan to prepare them for military combats and operations.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan has initiated and participated in a military training for fifteen civil women in one of Armenian military units in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan from 25 August to 31.

The military training involved women spend the night in the military unit, master different types of weapons and fire training.

During the so-called combat preparedness training, Hakobyan and the other women were completely immersed in military life, wearing uniforms, being stationed in their unit and undergoing professional, physical, combat preparedness and first aid training, said the report.

Such military provocation is in stark contrast to Armenian authorities’ earlier statements that there is no military solution to the conflict.

Hakobyan’s initiative to hold a military training for Armenian women is in stark contrast to her earlier so-called campaign “Women For Peace” of 2019.

In the meantime, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan staged another provocation recently by visiting Azerbaijan’s occupied Khankendi city on August 30 to promote its populist domestic policy.

It should be noted that earlier, Armenia declared its plan to establish militia groups containing civilians, even elderly people under the age of 70, under the guise of volunteers. In addition, the Armenian leaderships deployed mercenaries from the Middle East on the front line during its military provocation in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region last month.

Commenting on militia groups, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that this decision reflected demographic crisis in Armenia, and show that Armenia faces difficulties in the recruitment of the armed forces. He stressed that the Armenian leadership, “like Bolsheviks”, wants to create armed units in order to use these units for their deceitful purposes, including in domestic affairs.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation and rhetoric against Azerbaijani recently.

On August 23, Armenian sagotage group sought to infiltrate Azerbaijani position in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on the front line. The group’s leader Senior Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was detained during the operation.

Earlier on July 12, Armenia staged a cross-border military provocation near Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, killing 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian. Large civilian infrastructure was also damaged during the attacks.

