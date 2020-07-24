By Akbar Mammadov

US Ambassador Orl Litzenberger has expressed regret over the violent attack staged by Armenian nationalists against peaceful Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles, Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on July 24.

Litzenberger made the remarks while discussing the recent hate crime against Azerbaijanis with Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov on July 23.

The incident took place outside of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles where a large group of Armenian nationalists attacked a small group of Azerbaijanis, injuring seven people.

Speaking about the provocation in Los Angeles, Litzenberger said that there was indisputable evidence that it was carried out directly by aggressive Armenian demonstrators and that it was impossible to justify the attack by a large number of Armenians against Azerbaijanis gathered there for a peaceful protest.

He added that this is unacceptable and should not happen in the United States.

Litzenberger was summoned to the Foreign Ministry because of the recent Armenian provocation against Azerbaijani Consulate-General and peaceful protesters in Los Angeles.

During the meeting, Khalafov informed the ambassador about the military provocation carried out by Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12. Khalafov said that following Azerbaijan’s retaliation to Armenia’s cross-border attacks, the Armenian authorities have launched attacks and provocations against Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and citizens in the cities of different countries where Armenians are densely populated.

Khalafov said that some of these provocations took place in the United States.

Khalafov noted that violent Armenian protesters attacked members of the Azerbaijani community, who were protesting peacefully in front of the Consulate General, and seven Azerbaijanis, including one woman, were injured.

Moreover, Khalafov expressed disappointment that the US police did not prevent the attack on the Azerbaijani community members, saying that this damages the reputation of the United States.

He called for legal assessment of the hate crime committed against Azerbaijanis in the U.S. and emphasized the need to investigate the incidents that violated the inviolability and security of the Embassy and Consulate General.

The official added that on July 21, unknown individuals tied an anti-Azerbaijani banner at the entrance to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington and this was displayed in the Armenian media.

Litzenberger noted that the right to freedom of speech was peacefully supported in his country, but that the action carried out by Armenians in Los Angeles consisted of a gang. The ambassador said that this was unacceptable and should not happen in the United States.

The ambassador said that the local law enforcement agencies of Los Angeles have apologized for the Armenian provocation as well as for their inability to prevent the sad incident.

He stressed that he would raise this issues in Washington

