By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has warned that Armenia might involve its terrorist organizations in their provocations against Azerbaijanis.

”Armenians have a new policy, they have undermined the negotiation process. Today, the Armenian government is directly responsible for the escalation of the tension. It is possible that they will involve their terrorist organizations in these ugly acts. In particular, Armenian terrorist organizations such as Dashnaktsutyun and ASALA still exist. Therefore, today we urge everyone to be careful,” Khalafov said in a presser on July 23.

The deputy minister noted that today it is impossible to say whether the provocative actions of the Armenians will continue.

“The incidents committed by Armenian terrorist organizations should not be forgotten. Therefore, both we and other countries must be careful and cautious against all possible events," Khalafov added.

It should be noted that ASALA has been recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and a number of European countries and is responsible for killing dozens of Turkish diplomats in the 1970s-1980s as well as attacks on a number of Turkish diplomatic missions.

In the meantime, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the recent Armenian provocations against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions and peaceful demonstrators in foreign countries.

The ministry called on the friendly countries to pay more attention to strengthening the protection of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, the inviolability and security of diplomats, as well as the security of Azerbaijanis and demanded that the acts of vandalism committed by radical Armenian forces be investigated by the law enforcement agencies of the relevant countries and that the actions of the perpetrators of these crimes be given a legal assessment.

