To intensify the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the parties to the conflict need to make steps forward, Vitaly Arkov, head of the PolitRUS expert network, told Azernews on July 13.

He said that the problem consists of two parts: the return of the Armenia-occupied Azerbaijani regions around Nagorno-Karabakh and the determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh itself.

As for Nagorno-Karabakh itself, it is necessary to withdraw the Armenian army from there, including the so-called “NKR defense army,” Arkov mentioned.

“It is also necessary that Azerbaijan provides a land corridor between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh for the movement of civilians and civilian cargo, but not of military and military cargo. Peacekeepers must be placed in the region,” he said, adding that Armenia, in turn, must create a similar land corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The expert believes that regional powers such as Turkey and Iran are interested in the settlement of the conflict.

“Regional powers must play a key role in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as they are very interested in peaceful neighborhood and development of the macroregion,” he said.

Arkov also touched upon the foreign policy of Armenia, which is becoming pro-Western following the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s coming to power.

“There is nothing wrong with the multi-vector nature of foreign policy of one or the other state – on the contrary, it is an indicator of the wisdom and soundness of the leadership of a country. But this does not mean trying to be a servant of two or more masters at the same time, of which the actions of the current leadership of Armenia remind,” the political scientist noted.

He suggests that Pashinyan does not determine the country’s foreign policy by himself – he just fulfils the recommendations and instructions of his patrons, as it is obvious that the politician is backed by powerful groups of the Armenian elite.

“It is possible that those patrons have different views on the future of Armenia; therefore, Pashinyan forms his team of people trained in the West and serving for the West, speaks of the need for European integration and the deepening of relations with NATO, and at the same time praises Moscow and assures Russia of fraternal friendship for many centuries,” Arkov mentioned.

