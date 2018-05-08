By Rashid Shirinov

Today is the day of occupation of Shusha by the Armenian armed forces. Many people were killed during the Armenian attack on the city, as well as on other settlements in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions now occupied by Armenia. Yet more Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands in the seized territories. In this regard, Baku Media Center presented an animated video entitled “We want back home” on May 8.

The main purpose of the video is to convey to the world community the truth about Azerbaijan – about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, around one million refugees and internally displaced persons who want to return to their homes.

During the occupation of Shusha in 1992, the Armenians killed as many as 195 Azerbaijani civilians, wounded 165 and took 58 people hostage. After seizing the city, the occupiers razed to the ground about 600 historical-architectural monuments in Shusha, plundered and ruined seven kindergartens, 22 schools, music school, eight culture centers, 22 clubs, 31 libraries, two cinemas and eight museums.

In general, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan. Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

