By Rashid Shirinov

The population of Armenia has finally achieved what they wanted – Serzh Sargsyan resigned as the Prime Minister of the country.

The former president of Armenia did not manage to prolong his stay in power due to the huge popular discontent with the authorities. The mass protests that started in Yerevan and other cities of the country on April 13 showed the extent of hatred, contempt and disrespect of the people to their leadership and the ruling party.

Many cultural figures began to give up their high titles and awards received from Sargsyan and took the side of the protesters, as well as the clergy and soldiers, who were marching together with thousands of other Armenian citizens. As a result, Sargsyan realized that he could not continue to manage the society that hates him so fiercely, he realized that his team remained all alone and that further resistance could lead to fatal consequences for him.

What happened in Armenia was not a surprise. This was to be expected, given the doleful situation the country has come to over a quarter of a century of its independence. It is noteworthy that the most unsuccessful years for Armenia’s population started with the presidency of Sargsyan in 2008.

Over the ten years of ruling the country, he did nothing that could be put to his credit. In addition, upon taking office, Sargsyan openly announced that he does not promise a ‘paradise’ for the Armenian citizens. The population could no longer suffer and the ‘time bomb’ has finally exploded.

The Armenian society rightly connects the collapse of all hopes with Sargsyan. The catastrophic economic situation, mass unemployment, impoverishment of the population, huge emigration, failed foreign policy, looting of the treasury, terrible state of the Armenian army – these are the main reasons that made the Armenian population take to the streets. Fortunately, they managed to get rid of the annoying tyrant.

However, the Armenians should not forget that the new Armenia will be able to develop only if an important condition is met – resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. While the countries of the region have successfully developed political ties and economic cooperation, Armenia remained left out of all regional projects. The country has long turned into an outcast due to the aggression against Azerbaijan and occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands.

In his recent interview with Trend, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan hopes that clear-headed political forces will come to power in Armenia after the departure of the military dictatorship regime headed by Sargsyan.

“It has not been possible to achieve progress in settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict due to the policy pursued by the Sargsyan regime, who kept Armenian people under the threat of war,” Hajiyev stressed.

The new Armenian leadership should bear in mind that no serious improvement in the country’s economy and social sphere is possible if the Karabakh problem remains relevant. Therefore, the fair resolution of the conflict by peaceful means must be among the priority tasks of the Armenian government.

