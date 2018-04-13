By Rashid Shirinov

The ten years of rule of Serzh Sargsyan in Armenia, which were constantly accompanied by failures both in domestic and foreign policy, have eventually fueled the feelings of genuine anger and resentment among the population of the country.

It is already 12 days since Armenian MPs from the Civil Contract party, which is a part of the Yelk faction, are absent from the parliament sessions. This is due to the Civil Contract initiative entitled #MyStep.

Lena Nazaryan, a Yelk MP, came to the plenary session on April 11 and speaking from the rostrum, urged Armenian citizens to join their rally.

“Head of the Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan began a campaign called #MyStep, which was joined by hundreds of supporters, associates and members of the civil initiative,” she said, noting that they will protest four days in Yerevan.

The purpose of this rally is to gather as many people as possible to surround all the entrances to the National Assembly building and not to allow the MPs to enter and vote for Serzh Sargsyan’s premiership, Nazaryan noted.

The MP added that their initiative is not being covered by the Armenian TV companies, and citizens who disseminate information about the rally get detained. She also reiterated that all protesters will act without violence.

“I urge you to come to Freedom Square and take your step against emigration, stagnation and for the sake of happy Armenia,” Nazaryan said in conclusion.

Another MP from Yelk faction Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, said: “The time has come when we can prevent Serzh Sargsyan’s third term, stop the Republican Party of Armenia’s rule and form Armenia of our dream. For this, it is necessary to come to Freedom Square, where we will light our torch of freedom together.”

Having said this, he together with Lena Nazaryan lit smoke bombs on the rostrum of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Later in the day, protesters gathered near the building of the ruling Republican Party, where the question of candidacy of the future prime minister was being discussed. People were shouting slogans against Serzh Sargsyan, carrying banners and lighting smoke bombs.

The new prime minister will be elected by the parliament on April 17, and Armenians are going to protest every day until the date to not let the worst happen. Armenia has no future without changing the system of power and the top officials, and the population understands this.

People suffer from plight due to the incapable authorities headed by Sargsyan, who are not yet able to fix the problems of the country. The state debt is approaching $7 billion but there is no sign of improvement in the life of Armenians, the unemployment rate is around 18 percent, while almost a third of the population lives in poverty.

If Sargsyan is elected the new prime minister, the situation in the country is not likely to change in a positive direction, since the prime minister will be the main figure in the country. Of course, this will lead Armenia into an even deeper swamp.

