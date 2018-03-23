By Trend:

When the international community cherishes fundamental values of Novruz such as peace and understanding, Armenia demonstrates its true face and continues to violate ceasefire, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

“When world community cherishes fundamental values of Novruz such as peace and understanding and people of Azerbaijan celebrate centuries old traditions of Novruz, Armenia demonstrates its true face and continues to violate ceasefire,” said Hajiyev, adding that Armenia violated the ceasefire 98 times on March 22 and 101 times on March 21.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz