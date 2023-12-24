Azerbaijan enables foreign citizens to join group travel tours to Garabagh

24 December 2023 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips organized through the Yolumuz Qarabaga portal, will be carried out as before, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.

The statement noted that for the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now being created for the participation of foreign citizens.

To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.

Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism Register (data.tourism.gov.az).

If until now citizens visited the territories liberated from occupation only through bus flights and group tours organized in certain directions, then from December 27, 2023 they will also be able to visit the city of Shusha and the village of Sugovushan in personal cars. To do this, they need to obtain a travel permit (starting from December 25) through the Yolumuz Qarabağa portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az). A trip to Shusha will be possible along the Victory Road, through the Alkhanly checkpoint in the Fizuli region, and to the village of Sugovushan - through the Terter and Goranboy (Tapgaragoyunlu village) districts.

---

