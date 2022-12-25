Russian air carrier gets permission to operate flights to Azerbaijan

25 December 2022 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya has issued a permit to Red Wings Airlines to operate flights to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

By the decision, the airlines were allowed to perform flights to Baku from Orenburg with a frequency of five times a week.

The Federal Air Transport Agency noted that the decision to issue the permit is not a basis or decision to resume flights on international routes specified in the order. The airlines will be able to use the permit to fly when the flights are resumed.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

