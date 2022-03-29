By Trend

Russia's Ural Airlines has extended the suspension period of flights to Azerbaijan for another month, Trend reports referring to the air carrier.

According to the airline, all flights to Azerbaijan have been canceled for the period from March 8 through April 30, 2022.

Ural Airlines has earlier suspended flights to Azerbaijan (Baku, Ganja, Lankaran) from March 8 through March 26.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) recommended that Russian air carriers suspend international flights amid mass arrests of aircraft abroad. The restrictions do not affect airlines that have no risks of arrest or detention of aircraft.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz