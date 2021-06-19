By Trend

The number of airlines that increase the frequency of weekly flights in Georgia is growing, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Trend reports via the Georgian media.

According to Turnava, the low-cost airline Buta Airways, founded under the structure of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL, has decided to increase the frequency of regular flights from Baku to Tbilisi and back.

“Until July 20 it will be five flights a week, and after July 20 the airline will operate two flights a day,” she said.

At the same time, according to Turnava, it is important that tourists from neighboring countries make it easier to get to Georgia, and therefore such a decision of the Azerbaijani airline is welcomed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz