A strategy for the development of tourism in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is being worked out, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade told Trend on Jan. 5.

“The work on the tourist concept of Shusha city is being conducted,” the spokesman added. “Various routes, projects and products related to the tourism sector in the liberated territories are being developed. The presentation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a new tourist destination in 2021 is among the main goals.”

"We think that the Nagorno-Karabakh direction, first of all, will be especially popular among local tourists, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora,” Guluzade added. “Of course, all this will be implemented after the security there is fully ensured."

