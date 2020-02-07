Heydar Aliyev International Airport has compiled a rating of the most punctual airlines for January 2020.

China Southern (China) and Ural Airlines (Russia) achieved 100 % punctuality rate in January 2020 when departing from Baku.

At least 90% of scheduled flights were performed on time by Aeroflot, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines. Kuwait Airways (88,9%), UIA (88,2%), Nordwind (87,5%) and Iraqi Airways (85,7%) also achieved high results.

Overall, in January 2020, 71% of the flights were carried out accordingly to the schedule or delayed by no more than 15 minutes.

It should be noted that in 2020, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 32 passenger airlines, which operated flights to more than 60 different destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

