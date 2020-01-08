By Trend

Some 3.1 million foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan from January through December 2019, which is 11.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports on Jan. 8 referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

During the reporting period, 224,000 tourists from European countries arrived in Azerbaijan (14.7 percent more compared to the corresponding period of 2018).

Most of the tourists arrived from the UK (36,000, an increase of 25.3 percent), Germany (20,000, an increase of 19.4 percent), Italy (12,000, an increase of 10.8 percent) and France (9,000, an increase by 15.2 percent).

As for the South Asian countries, 65,000 tourists arrived from India and 46,000 tourists from Pakistan (an increase of 66.8 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively).

Turkmenistan is the leader among the Central Asian countries. The number of tourists from this country has grown by 85 percent. Furthermore, 47,000 tourists (an increase of 26.1 percent) arrived from Kazakhstan, and 23,000 people (an increase of 28.3 percent) - from Uzbekistan.

The number of Israeli citizens who visited Azerbaijan increased by 17 percent.

Among the Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia ranks first (an increase of 46.7 percent).

The number of tourists from China, where the agency has a representative office, has also grown (an increase of 62.4 percent).

The number of tourists from South Korea and Ukraine where Azerbaijan’s tourism agencies will operate increased by 19.9 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

