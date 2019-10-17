By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan Tourism Board in Russia jointly with famous Profi+travel portal has set up a website to promote Azerbaijan’s tourism in Russia, local media reported.

The new website (https://www.tourister.ru/azerbaidjan) provides detailed information about Azerbaijan, namely, visa rules, currency, transport systems, climate, vacations and holidays in the country. It features Azerbaijani culture, national cuisine, nature, wine traditions, tourism routes and so on. The site also features impressions and feedbacks that famous Russian bloggers have shared about Azerbaijan.

Profi+travel portal that was involved in creating the website, has over 140,000 registered users across Russia and the CIS countries. The main function of the Profi +travel online portal, which has a total of 67,000 visitors daily, is to promote tourism products from different countries and support the expansion of business relationships with partners. In addition, the portal provides tourism destination and products to tourism professionals in B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2C (Business-to-Client) formats.

The official representation of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board has been operating in Moscow since December 2018. Russia was the leader in the tourism market of Azerbaijan in 2018. Thus, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries visited Azerbaijan during the year and Russians make up the largest part of the tourists having a share of 30.9 percent (about 900,000).

Tourists are attracted by the quality of the hotels, various excursion programs and the development of spa complexes. In addition, lack of language restrictions and the possibility of visa-free travel are also important factors for the development of tourism between the two countries.

