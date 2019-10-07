By Rasana Gasimova

The State Tourism Agency is elaborating strategies and models to develop all nature reserves that are under its jurisdiction, the Head of the Department of Tourism Policy and Strategy of the State Tourism Agency, Elgun Javadov, has told Trend.

These strategies have to do with enhancing the attractiveness and accessibility of reserves from the touristic point of view, as well as providing new packages for travel companies, etc, Javadov said.

He noted that strategies for the protection of nature reserves are also being developed. They are developed based on international experience and in accordance with the requirements and recommendations of UNESCO.

"Technical requirements are considered. Therefore, these documents will be considered technical. We will organise conservation work based on these documents," he said.

Currently, there are seven reserves under the State Tourism Agency. These are Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Nature Reserve; Ateshgah State Historical and Architectural Reserve; Basgal State Historical and Cultural Reserve; Khinalyg State Historical, Architectural and Ethnographic Nature Reserve; Lahij State Historical and Cultural Reserve; Yukhary Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve (including the Karavansaray hotel complex city in Sheki city); and the Kish Historical and Architectural Reserve.

There are 12 nature reserves in Azerbaijan. In total more than 2.5 percent of Azerbaijani land is under protection by the government as state reserve.

The utilization of the lands of State natural reserves, as well as animals and plants, found within their boundaries for industrial purposes is prohibited by the law. All activities in this sector are regulated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

