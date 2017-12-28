By Aygul Salmanova

More foreigners will be able to visit the Land of Fire as the list of countries joining ASAN Visa system is extended.

Fourteen more countries were added to the list of countries, citizens of which will obtain electronic visas through the ASAN Visa system for visiting Azerbaijan, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a message on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy.

This step was taken for the promotion and development of tourism in Azerbaijan.

The terms of issuing and using electronic visas through the ASAN Visa system were developed jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, it was approved by the two state bodies.

Azerbaijani embassies have undertaken relevant measures to improve the efficiency of visa issuance, as well as promotion of electronic visas.

Meanwhile, relevant agreements were signed with different countries for the reciprocal implementation of visa-free travel for persons who have diplomatic and service passports.

ASAN Visa portal designed to simplify a procedure for issuing visas to foreigners and stateless persons wishing to visit Azerbaijan, as well as to ensure immediacy and transparency of this process, was presented to the public in 2016.

Electronic visa is a document for one entry, which determines the period of stay in the country up to 30 days.

Electronic visas are issued only for citizens of the country, approved by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, and for stateless persons permanently residing in this country.

Also, the ASAN Visa system offers the issuance of group visas to foreign citizens. Group appeals are provided for a minimum of two, a maximum of ten people.

E-visa will be issued to citizens of countries approved by the relevant executive authority, and citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries.

Foreigners and stateless persons, who wish to receive an e-visa, must enter information into the system of "ASAN Viza", and after receipt on acceptance of confirmation pay online a state fee in the amount prescribed by law "On state duty".

The system of "ASAN Viza" sends the appeal to the interagency automated retrieval system "Entry-exit and registration". The relevant executive authority verifies the information not later than three days from the time of appeal in "ASAN Viza", checks restriction list of the "Entry-exit and registration".

Then a visa is sent to the e-mail address of the contact person. In case of failure the person is also informed.

The electronic visas are not stuck in the passport but presented together with the passport while crossing the border check-point. Foreigners and stateless persons may apply for a new e-visa only after they will leave Azerbaijan.

Only citizens of 94 countries (or persons residing in these countries) can obtain an electronic visa. The list of countries, which can be found in this link, is approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

