Azerbaijan U-21 coach praises team’s character in friendly matches

26 March 2025 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s U-21 national football team head coach Ayxan Abbasov expressed satisfaction with his squad’s character and performance in recent friendly matches against Moldova and North Macedonia, Azernews reports.

Speaking to AFFA’s press service after the goalless draw (0:0) against North Macedonia during their training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, Abbasov highlighted the team’s progress.

“It’s encouraging that we remained undefeated in our friendly matches during this training camp. We tried to give opportunities to as many players as possible, though some didn’t get a chance to play. In our next camp, I want to ensure everyone gets their opportunity,” he said.

The coach also emphasized the importance of young talents born in 2006-2007 being integrated into the U-21 squad, calling it a promising sign for the future. However, he stressed the need for players to consistently compete at club level ahead of the summer training camp, where the team plans to play two more friendlies before focusing on official matches.

“I’m pleased with the character our players showed against both Moldova and North Macedonia. We remain optimistic about the future,” Abbasov added.

U-21 Training Camp Results:

• Azerbaijan 2-0 Moldova

• Azerbaijan 0-0 North Macedonia