Azerbaijani athletes win two medals at Turkic Ski Cup 2025 [PHOTOS]

Turkic Ski Cup 2025 has taken place at Uzbekistan's renowned Amirsoy ski resort, Azernews reports. This sporting event went down in history as the first ski competition between the Turkic states.

Organized by the Mountain Resorts Union of the Turkic States with the support of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the tournament aimed to strengthen sports cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations and promote interest in skiing across the region.

Turkic Ski Cup 2025 gathered more than 50 skiers, who competed in different age categories.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Mirvohid Azimov, the Secretary General of the Turkish Skiers' Union, Orkhan Badalov, as well as representatives of the Uludag, Shahdag, and Shymbulak ski resorts from Azerbaijan,Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan attended the sporting event.

Following the results of the competition, amateur skiers from Azerbaijan Jeyhun Balametov won the gold medal, while Famil Valimotov took bronze.

Winners were awarded trophies and medals to mark their achievements.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.