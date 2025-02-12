Some 33 judokas to represent country at Baku Grand Slam

12 February 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 33 judokas, including 24 men and 9 women, will represent Azerbaijan at Baku Grand Slam 2025, Azernews reports. The athletes will compete in 12 weight categories.

The men's team includes Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov, Turan Bayramov, Balabay Agayev (all 60 kg); Yashar Najafov, Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev, Elshan Asadov (66 kg category); Rashid Mammadaliyev, Ibrahim Aliyev, Vusal Qalandarzadeh, Gadir Huseynov (73 kg); Zelim Tskaev, Omer Rajabli, Maharram Imamverdiyev, Suleiman Shukurov (81 kg ); Tunjay Shamil, Ali Qazimammadov (90 kg); Ajdar Baghirov, Davud Namazli (both in the 100 kg category); Ushangi Kokauri, Jamal Gamzatkhanov, Kanan Nasibov, and Ramazan Ahmadov (all in the +100 kg category).

Among the women, Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Shefq Hamadova (all in the 48 kg category); Fidan Qasımova and Fidan Alizade (both in the 57 kg category); Nargiz Hajiyeva (63 kg); Sudabe Aghayeva and Gunel Huseynli (in the 70 kg category); and Nigar Suleymanova (in the 78 kg category) will strive for medals.

Baku Judo Grand Slam 2025 will take place at National Gymnastics Arena on February 14-16.

Around 270 judokas from 39 countries will participate in the tournament.

Azerbaijan Judo Federation's "A" category international referee Nazim Umbayev will also be among the representatives of justice at the event.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.