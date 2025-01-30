Azerbaijani karate fighters earn 82 medals at int'l tournaments [PHOTOS]

30 January 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's karate team is achieving great success in international events, Azernews reports.

This was announced at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

The event, organized at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

In 2024, the Azerbaijani karate fighters had a fantastic year, achieving great success in various international competitions.

Azerbaijani karate fighters earned a total of 82 medals from 17 tournaments last year. This includes 21 gold, 23 silver, and 38 bronze medals.

It was also announced that at the meeting a representative office of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation has been established in Nakhchivan. The representative office will be headed by Nariman Guliyev.

At the same time, the Para-Karate Committee has been also created under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

In addition, a new appointment was made to the Judicial Committee of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Jahangir Babayev has been appointed as the head of the committee.

Speaking about the results of the past year, the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation Ulvi Guliyev reported on the successes achieved. Emphasizing that the state has always paid attention and supported sports, the head of the federation said that this care should always be highly appreciated. He underlined that he expects greater successes from athletes in the new year.

"We invite public associations to work with us, share our burden. We are ready to work with them, to cooperate with them in all respects, regardless of their identity and sports results," Ulvi Guliyev said in a statement to journalists.

Speaking about the karate tournament dedicated to the memory of the 44-day Patriotic War martyr Elzar Yusubov, the head of the federation noted that about 300 athletes participated in the competition:

"Elzar Yusubov fought for the freedom of our lands during the 44-day Patriotic War. Each of our martyrs is our hero. Martyrs are always a source of our pride, a symbol of our dedication. We always strive to uphold and perpetuate the names of our martyrs, to hold competitions dedicated to their dear memory. Today, we want to honor the name of our martyr and pass this baton on to future generations," Ulvi Guliyev said.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation Fuzuli Musayev expressed his belief that 2025 will be more successful for athletes.

Secretary General Gabil Sayadov reported on the activities of the federation last year.

Furthermore, the best of the past year, as well as media organizations closely involved in covering the sport of karate, were awarded.

Karate has been growing in Azerbaijan, with more people getting interested in the sport.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.