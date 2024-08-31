Azerbaijani judokas take first and third places at World Championship [PHOTOS]

31 August 2024 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani judokas Cesur Ibadli and Mehdi Abbasov, who took part in the world championship among juniors held in Lima, the capital of Peru, won medals, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to the information, Cesur Ibadli (-73 kg.) won the gold medal and Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg.) won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 7 people in 5 weight classes. Bahadir Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (50 kg), Nihad Mamishov (55 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg), Ali Gazimammadov, Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (90 kg) participated in the competition under the leadership of the coaches Nijat Shikhalizade and Emin Iskanderov of the junior team. kg) struggles.

Yesterday, 3 of our judokas tried their strength in 2 weight classes at the world championship. Among the boys on the third day of the competition, Cesur Ibadli -73 kg, Mehdi Abbasov, and Ali Gazimammadov - 81 kg entered the tatami.

It should be noted that the tournament, which is attended by 405 athletes across 49 countries, will end today.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz