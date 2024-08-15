Volleyball team strives to beat its competitors in European Championship Qualifying Stage

15 August 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

"We will do our best to win the matches against Belgium and Austria with a good game," Azernews reports.

Mardan Mammadov, the middle-blockerof Azerbaijan national team of men's volleyball players, said these while talking about the preparation for the qualification stage of the European Championship.

The volleyball player stressed that the preparations for the competition went well:

"A few days later, we will have our first match in the qualification stage of the European Championship. Last week, we attended a training camp in Tbilisi. There we played several test matches with the Georgian national team and won. The mood in the team is good. We analyze our competitors. The Austrian national team is a strong team. We also met Belgium in the Golden European League and the opponent won. This time we will try to be better."

Note that Azerbaijan will start the competition in the qualification stage of the European Championship on August 17.

The national team will play its first game away against the Austrian team.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) was founded in 1991.

The federation became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

