Paris 2024: Three Azerbaijani athletes to compete today [PHOTOS]

8 August 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Today, three more Azerbaijani athletes are entering the fight at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

Freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) will fight in the 1/8 finals.

Gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will demonstrate her skills in exercises with a ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will compete for the bronze medal.

Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

