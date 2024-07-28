Judoka Yashar Najafov completes his participation in Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

28 July 2024 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka Yashar Najafov has completed his participation in Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 66 kg weight class, Najafov went up against Serbia's Strahinja Buncic in the 1/16 finals. Despite his best efforts, Najafov was defeated by Buncic, marking the end of his involvement in the competition.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

