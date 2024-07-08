Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold at Coimbra Gym Fest

8 July 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Alexey Karatashov has successfully performed at Coimbra Gym Fest International Tournament held in Coimbra, Portugal, Azernews reports.

The athlete finished the tournament with a gold medal in tumbling.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

